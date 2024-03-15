Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Reaches New 52-Week High at $151.75

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$151.75 and last traded at C$151.88, with a volume of 139377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$149.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on L. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$153.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$137.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$125.47. The firm has a market cap of C$46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.34%.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Wayne Wiebe sold 16,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total transaction of C$2,487,450.00. In other news, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 4,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total transaction of C$662,832.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Wayne Wiebe sold 16,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total value of C$2,487,450.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,495 shares of company stock worth $9,047,163. Company insiders own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

