Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,309,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Logitech International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Logitech International by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

Logitech International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Logitech International stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $94.98. 372,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,142. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average is $82.80. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $96.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Logitech International news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $2,198,737 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

