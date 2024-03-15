Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.4% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,187. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.72. The company has a market capitalization of $140.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $248.55.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.79.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

