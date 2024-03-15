Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,172,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,501 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.41% of Lumen Technologies worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUMN. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 272,019 shares in the company, valued at $399,867.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Fowler bought 33,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,783.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn bought 50,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 272,019 shares in the company, valued at $399,867.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 113,500 shares of company stock worth $174,780. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LUMN stock remained flat at $1.58 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,915,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,764,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 70.74%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

