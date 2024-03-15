Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.58

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 122935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 9.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.