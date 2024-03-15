LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Down 43.6% in February

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2024

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the February 14th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LY Stock Performance

OTCMKTS YAHOY opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. LY has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.00.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LY had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that LY will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LY Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.