LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Down 43.6% in February

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the February 14th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS YAHOY opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. LY has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.00.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LY had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that LY will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

