Lynch & Associates IN Acquires 2,272 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,474,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,927,011. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

