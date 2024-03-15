Lynch & Associates IN Grows Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.26. 78,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,823. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $69.87.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

