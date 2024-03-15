Lynch & Associates IN Trims Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

DUK traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $94.66. 3,141,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,691. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.63 and its 200-day moving average is $92.50. The company has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

