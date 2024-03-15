Lynch & Associates IN Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN owned approximately 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIDU. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $370,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,437,000 after acquiring an additional 131,386 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.33. The stock had a trading volume of 20,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,023. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.41. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34. The company has a market cap of $888.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

