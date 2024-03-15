M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2024

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWEFree Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Performance

MWE stock opened at GBX 45.20 ($0.58) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 54.50 ($0.70). The company has a market capitalization of £39.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,533.33 and a beta of 1.00.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.61%. This is a boost from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. M.T.I Wireless Edge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.

About M.T.I Wireless Edge

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; indoor antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

Featured Stories

