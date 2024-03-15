MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) were down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $16.74. Approximately 591,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,375,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.49). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 88.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $159,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $159,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $277,655.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $153,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,636 shares of company stock valued at $827,498 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 187,724 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 58.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after buying an additional 86,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Stories

