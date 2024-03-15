Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Gap Up to $243.57

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $243.57, but opened at $293.90. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $292.50, with a volume of 773,714 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDGL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.88.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 18.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.98) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -21.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,846,000 after acquiring an additional 605,741 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 815,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,619,000 after purchasing an additional 505,706 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,468.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,728,000 after purchasing an additional 347,448 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,616,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,051,000 after buying an additional 333,888 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

