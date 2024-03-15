Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $36.79 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $36.79 million and approximately $110,220.57 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00005682 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00026106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00016075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,347.99 or 0.99829100 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.05 or 0.00165125 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000863 USD and is down -7.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $93,465.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.