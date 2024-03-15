Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Director Arthur H. Amron Acquires 3,000 Shares

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) Director Arthur H. Amron acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $11,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,397.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 40,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,018. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.30 million, a PE ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUSK. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 435.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 178.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

