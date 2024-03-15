Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.27. Approximately 33,889,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 86,485,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

The company has a current ratio of 30.50, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 5.39.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Marathon Digital by 752.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Marathon Digital by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

