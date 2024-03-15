Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,013 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.7% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,762 shares of company stock worth $6,290,256 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $49.11. 12,417,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,397,047. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.42%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

