Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $6.60 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Seth now expects that the construction company will earn $6.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.67. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $21.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q2 2025 earnings at $7.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.37 EPS.
MLM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.46.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
MLM stock opened at $606.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.35. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $617.08.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS.
Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.
Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials
In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $428,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 121.9% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 31,867 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 54.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
