Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $6.60 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Seth now expects that the construction company will earn $6.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.67. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $21.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q2 2025 earnings at $7.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.37 EPS.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM stock opened at $606.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.35. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $617.08.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $428,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 121.9% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 31,867 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 54.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.