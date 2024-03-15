Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Alfred Di Tosto Buys 3,620 Shares

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alfred Di Tosto bought 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,607.40.

TSE MRE traded down C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$11.62. 66,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,345. Martinrea International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$11.10 and a 52-week high of C$15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$921.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Paradigm Capital cut their price objective on Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TD Securities downgraded Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.21.

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

