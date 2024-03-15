Mary Hackett Acquires 227,272 Shares of Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX) Stock

Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX – Get Free Report) insider Mary Hackett bought 227,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$47,045.30 ($31,155.83).

Strike Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Strike Energy Company Profile

Strike Energy Limited explores for and develops oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily focuses on the Project Haber, Ocean Hill, Perth Basin Geothermal, Walyering, West, and South Erregulla projects located in the Perth Basin. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

