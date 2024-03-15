Mary Hackett Acquires 227,272 Shares of Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX) Stock

Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX – Get Free Report) insider Mary Hackett bought 227,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$47,045.30 ($31,155.83).
Strike Energy Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.
Strike Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Strike Energy
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Unlock the Potential: Smart Strategies to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Watch for Tech Giants to Boost Share Buybacks in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Strike Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strike Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.