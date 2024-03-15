Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 5,734 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHYFree Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.29% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBHY. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,037,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,009,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,084,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,837,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS BBHY opened at $45.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

