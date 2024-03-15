Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 313.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,288 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

PREF stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.