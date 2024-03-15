Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 412 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 286.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,661 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $193.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.31. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Get Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.