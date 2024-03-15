Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.24% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,556,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,529,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,044,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,783,000 after purchasing an additional 144,465 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 719.8% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 162,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 142,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 171.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 194,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 122,853 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.92. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $46.05.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

