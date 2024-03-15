Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 424.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 692.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $52.28 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $52.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

