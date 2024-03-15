Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $88.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.84. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

