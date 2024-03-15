Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.51 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,001 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $29.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.