Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Waters by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $343.57 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $363.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The company had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on WAT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.50.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

