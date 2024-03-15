Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.34 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,005,447,000 after purchasing an additional 421,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,451,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,813,546,000 after buying an additional 477,731 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387,593 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $66.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.66.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $1,806,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,806,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,573.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,838,240. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

