Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 2,508 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,968 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

NIKE Trading Down 1.1 %

NKE opened at $100.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $152.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

