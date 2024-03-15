Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 859 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

MDLZ stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

