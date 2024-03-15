Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,027 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

COF stock opened at $139.43 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $141.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.63.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.42.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

