Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,328 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 14,189 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE FCX opened at $43.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

