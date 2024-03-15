Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,524,000 after acquiring an additional 835,933 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,628 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,716,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,494,000 after purchasing an additional 148,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after buying an additional 2,624,661 shares during the last quarter.

TIP opened at $106.39 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

