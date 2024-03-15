Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 52,872 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,872 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 178,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,216.1% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 108,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of IWM opened at $201.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $210.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.40 and a 200-day moving average of $187.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.