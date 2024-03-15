Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 6,490 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.49.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

