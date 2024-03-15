McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $129,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,371 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 31,574.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $162,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.26. 1,634,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,543. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.61 and a 200-day moving average of $280.90. The company has a market cap of $202.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.