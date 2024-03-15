McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Shares Down 3%

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) was down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $284.90 and last traded at $285.40. Approximately 1,462,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,051,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $294.31.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

