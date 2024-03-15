McLean Asset Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. 15,279,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,439,180. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $29.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

