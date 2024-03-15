McLean Asset Management Corp Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,011,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after purchasing an additional 115,131 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $8.57 on Friday, reaching $483.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,384,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,739,936. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $440.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.64 and a 12 month high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at $39,015,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.12, for a total value of $9,638,457.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,015,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,346,600 shares of company stock worth $600,264,797 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

