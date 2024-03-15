Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Lessened by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.7% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.2 %

MDT traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.39. 4,810,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,182,004. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $110.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.56.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

