Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.6% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $55,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.75, for a total value of $288,843.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,114,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,346,600 shares of company stock valued at $600,264,797 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $8.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $483.04. 8,637,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,742,732. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $440.84 and its 200-day moving average is $362.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.64 and a 52 week high of $523.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

