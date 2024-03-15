Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Decreased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.1% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of META traded down $8.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $483.26. 8,384,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,739,936. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $440.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.64 and a twelve month high of $523.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on META. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.12, for a total transaction of $9,638,457.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.12, for a total transaction of $9,638,457.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $195,637.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,174,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,346,600 shares of company stock worth $600,264,797 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.