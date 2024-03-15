Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) CEO Sells $36,435.00 in Stock

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Williams sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,565 shares in the company, valued at $15,509,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Metallus Stock Down 1.5 %
MTUS stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. Metallus Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $923.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.52.
Metallus Company Profile
