Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.60

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 113142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTAL shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Eight Capital set a $15.00 price objective on Metals Acquisition and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Metals Acquisition

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Metals Acquisition by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after acquiring an additional 199,898 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in Metals Acquisition by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,572,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 272,727 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,970,000. Regal Partners Ltd increased its stake in Metals Acquisition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 303,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

