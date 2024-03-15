MetisDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $589.30 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 15th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $589.30 million and approximately $85.81 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $112.24 or 0.00165068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00005706 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00026206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00016209 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001704 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,157.28 or 1.00239967 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 115.8757206 USD and is down -12.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 210 active market(s) with $76,079,629.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.