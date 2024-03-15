Michael Lindsell Purchases 242 Shares of Lindsell Train (LON:LTI) Stock

Lindsell Train (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell bought 242 shares of Lindsell Train stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £820 ($1,050.61) per share, for a total transaction of £198,440 ($254,247.28).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Michael Lindsell purchased 100 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £847.90 ($1,086.35) per share, with a total value of £84,790 ($108,635.49).

On Tuesday, January 16th, Michael Lindsell purchased 34 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £843.66 ($1,080.92) per share, with a total value of £28,684.44 ($36,751.36).

Lindsell Train Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON:LTI opened at GBX 800 ($10.25) on Friday. Lindsell Train has a 52-week low of GBX 713.92 ($9.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.03). The stock has a market cap of £1.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.53 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 836.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 857.56.

Lindsell Train Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

See Also

