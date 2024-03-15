Michael S. Ryan Inc. Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,334 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,868,000. CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Comcast stock remained flat at $42.82 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,611,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,688,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.42. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

