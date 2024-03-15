Michael W. Murphy Sells 1,332 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $60.43 and a one year high of $99.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.77.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at about $2,222,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 143.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 571,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,460,000 after purchasing an additional 336,899 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 341,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,277,000 after buying an additional 221,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.83.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

