Michelle Poole Sells 5,074 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $634,148.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,690.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michelle Poole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of Crocs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX opened at $125.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $151.32.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The business had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Crocs by 245.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 440.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.78.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

